The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

This weekend, there are plenty of new releases coming our way, from high-seas adventures to high fantasy.

Hit manga adaptation One Piece arrives on Netflix, providing plenty of swashbuckling fun, while The Wheel of Time season 2 brings a dose of the fantastical to Prime Video. As for movies, Prime Video subscribers can catch Sarah Polley's Oscar-winning drama Women Talking and Netflix has dropped their first interactive rom-com, Choose Love, where you get to choose the ending.

Elsewhere, Hulu subscribers can tuck into culinary thriller The Menu or hide behind the sofa to watch horror movie Malignant. And, if you're looking forward to The Expendables 4, the first three movies in the series are now streaming on Peacock.

One Piece

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Bestselling manga One Piece gets the live-action treatment from Netflix in this new series. Iñaki Godoy stars as Monkey D. Luffy, who, longing for adventure and freedom, leaves his village behind to seek out the legendary treasure known as One Piece to become King of the Pirates. But, first, he needs a ship and a crew before he can take to the high seas. All eight episodes are available to stream now.

The Wheel of Time season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Fantasy series The Wheel of Time returns for a second season. After discovering that he's the Dragon Reborn, Rand (Gran Turismo's Josha Stradowski) is lying low at the start of the new installment. Terrified of succumbing to the dark side of the One Power and harming those closest to him, he's exiled himself to the small town of Cairhien – though there's more to his choice of new home than anonymity. The season premiere is available to stream this weekend, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

Women Talking

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Directed by Sarah Polley and based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, the movie follows a group of women in a Mennonite colony attempting to take control of their lives after they discover the men of the colony have been committing terrible acts against them. The ensemble cast features Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand, and the movie was nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars and won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Choose Love

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Choose Love is Netflix's latest interactive movie – and, this time, it's a rom-com. Laura Marano stars as Cami, who's facing a dilemma in her love life. She's in a steady relationship with boyfriend Paul (Scott Michael Foster), but she's worried she missed out on the ones that got away with ex Rex (Avan Jogia) and first love Jack (Jordi Webber). As for who Cami will end up with (and just how messy things get), that seems to be up to us.

The Menu

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Ralph Fiennes stars as eccentric and terrifying Chef Slowik in The Menu, a darkly comic take on the world of fine dining directed by Succession's Mark Mylod. Nicholas Hoult and Anya Taylor-Joy are two unwitting guests at Hawthorne, Slowik's exclusive restaurant located on a private island. Joined by restaurant critics, a fading actor, and other wealthy customers, the group soon finds out they've bitten off more than they can chew by booking a table at this particular establishment.

Malignant

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Horror movie Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis as Madison, a woman haunted by visions of grisly murders. However, things take a turn for the worse when she realizes that these dreams are actually realities. Sounds like standard spooky fare, right? Well, the film takes a left turn towards the end, which you probably won't see coming. Directed by James Wan, M3GAN and The Nun 2 writer Akela Cooper penned the script.

The Expendables trilogy

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

While we wait for The Expendables 4 to hit the big screen in a matter of weeks, catch up on the first three installments with Peacock. The first movie came out in 2010, with sequels following in 2012 and 2014. The franchise stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Dolph Lundgren, and the series has also featured appearances from big names like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Harrison Ford. Stallone also directed the first movie and co-wrote numbers 1-3.

