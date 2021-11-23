Best Audio at the Golden Joystick Award goes to Resident Evil: Village

Resident Evil Village has won the Golden Joystick Award for Best Audio.

Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in the survival horror series and made headlines for its gigantic villain, Lady Dimitrescu. It follows on from the events of Resident Evil 7, picking up the story of Ethan Winters following an encounter with Chris Redfield, as he looks for his kidnapped daughter. The game's audio brings to life not only the characters but the titular village itself with all its horrors and mutant creatures.

In our review of the game, we praised the game for its incredibly strong first-half, calling it "strong, clever, and fun" and adding that it's "full of atmosphere and intrigue as you explore", helped of course by that award-winning audio. It even contains what we call one of the "best stand-alone horror levels of the year".

"It's these opening sections that feel the most well crafted and balanced. The monsters in the castle besides Dimitrescu and her daughters are the ghoulish female Moroaică (Dimitrescu eats men and enslaves women apparently). They're creepy, lumbering, and slow - the threat mainly coming from your own mistakes."

"Characters are entertaining, there are some lovely 'holy shit what?' twists and turns, and exploring and unlocking the titular village is satisfying," said Leon Hurley at the time.

Resident Evil Village is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.