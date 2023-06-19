'90s nostalgia is very much in vogue. The Beanie Bubble, based on the 2015 book The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette, details the darker side of the Beanie Babies craze - and the relationship between billionaire creator Ty Warner and the women in his life.

"When you really look at the female relationship to the American Dream, it’s much more fraught and dark," co-director Kristin Gore says in the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on newsstands on Thursday, June 22. "We wanted to show that pattern. We just didn’t expect it to come to us in this book about Beanie Babies!"

Recapturing that short-lived phenomenon, when enraptured '90s kids alongside Tamagotchis, Pokemon, and Furbies, involved a Herculean undertaking that saw 10,000 plush-like Beanie Babies recreated from scratch.

"They had to make all the Beanie Babies [in the film]. We were able to use the Ty tags, but not any of the IP," star Elizabeth Banks, who plays Robbie, explains, adding that she was able to take one home with her (a little frog, in case you were wondering).

The Beanie Bubble releases on Apple TV Plus on July 28.

