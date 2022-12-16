Batman meets a new Gotham group called the Vigil this March

Writer Ram V will continue his Detective Comics run into March's Detective Comics #1070, which kicks off what DC is billing as act two of V's 'Gotham Nocturne' story arc in which Batman has encountered a demonic presence in Gotham City.

In the issue's main story by Ram V and artist Riccardo Federici, titled 'Fallen,' Batman will encounter a group known as the Vigil, who are called together to investigate sightings of the demonic creatures called Azmer which have been popping up in Gotham during the first arc of the 'Gotham Nocturne' story.

Detective Comics #1070 cover art (Image credit: DC)

"Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon, unaware that this demon is someone with a connection to Bruce Wayne," reads DC's description of the announcement. "This issue also introduces The Vigil – a mysterious new team of characters called upon to investigate the Azmer sightings. But who are The Vigil, and are they on Batman’s side?"

Detective Comics #1070 also includes a Mr. Freeze centric backup story from writer Si Spurrier and artist Casper Wijngaard.

"With Nora Fries only a pale image of the woman Victor Fries fell in love with, what can he do now to save her?" reads DC's description of the story.

The issue also features a host of covers, including the main cover from Evan Cagle, along with variants by Ivan Reis, Kelley Jones, and Seb McKinnon, as well as a Shazam: Fury of the Gods movie-themed variant by artist Travis Moore.

Detective Comics #1070 goes on sale March 28.

