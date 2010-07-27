Batman 3: 11 Essential Elements

What? Christopher Nolan has said that his third visit to Gotham City will be his last.

"Without getting into specifics, the key thing that makes the third film a great possibility for us is that we want to finish our story. And in viewing it as the finishing of a story rather than infinitely blowing up the balloon and expanding the story."

Why? A properly trilogy then, which will complete Bruce Wayne's journey from playboy to vigilante hero to misunderstood pariah to... redemption? catharsis? death?

We trust Nolan to deliver on this promise of closure, but there are a lot of things we'd like to see along the way...