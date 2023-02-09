Banjo-Kazooie fans are all making the same joke about the latest Zelda trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now being compared to Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts after its latest trailer.

Yesterday saw a brand new trailer for Tears of the Kingdom to round out the latest Nintendo Direct. The trailer gave audiences a glimpse of Link seemingly constructing his own car and makeshift plane, pulling objects out of the ground and sky to throw together.

This has drawn some pleasant comparisons to Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts. It seems Zelda fans are really enjoying the forthcoming entry in the series taking some inspiration from the bird and the bear, and chucking together any old rubbish to make a car that somehow works.

There's a hell of a lot of love for Nuts and Bolts among the Nintendo fandom, no doubt. The comparisons aren't poking fun at Tears of the Kingdom in the slightest - they're merely humorous remarks from fans who reckon Nintendo might've looked to Rare's past for a little inspiration.

The Legend of Zelda: Nuts & Bolts

In the tweet below though, Iron Pineapple has picked up on Link finding a tyre all on its own in the new Tears of the Kingdom trailer. This is our most concrete evidence that we'll be constructing vehicles from scratch using individual parts in the new Zelda game, if you wanted to know where the Banjo-Kazooie comparisons really came from.

So I had the same "Nuts & Bolts" reaction that a lot of other people had to the new Zelda trailer, but I think that's actually kinda it.All the vehicles have the same green glue substance, and there's a clip of Link finding a tire on its own. Vehicle building will be a thing.

Oh, and there's Farming Simulator comparisons too. Perhaps if Link's weird new car can effortlessly cut through grass, it really will feel like we're landscaping Hyrule in the aftermath of an apocalyptic event. You know, just in case Link somehow didn't have enough on his plate already.

