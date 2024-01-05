Baldur's Gate 3 player discovers a heartwrenching Honour Mode softlock - right at the end of the game

A Baldur's Gate 3 player managed to fail an Honour Mode run in the most cringe-inducing way possible.

Before we delve into the incident, it's important to remember you only have one save slot in Baldur's Gate 3 with Honour Mode. There's no reloading saves, so once you've made a big decision, you're unfortunately (or fortunately) stuck with your choice for the rest of the huge RPG, as one player found out to their horror.

The player below thought they'd face down the game's final boss in their Honour Mode by siding with Orpheus, and went into the Astral Realm to free him. They sensibly took Lae'zel along for the ride, since they very correctly deduced that she'd "pout" to no end if she was left out.

All sounds great so far, right? Trouble is, the player forgot the Orphic Hammer - they left it back in their camp, lodged in the inventory of Karlach, who they'd swapped out of their party for Lae'zel. Since they couldn't fast travel or go to their camp from the Astral Realm's 'red zone', they were stuck there "with only are farts for company for the rest of time," as they so eloquently put it.

Ouch. That's just about one of the worst ways to fail the Baldur's Gate 3 Honour Mode we've ever come across. The player in question sort of shifts the blame to Lae'zel for not bringing along the Orphic Hammer with them, but who is it that controls Lae'zel's inventory?

"I can’t wait to see Larian give some sass when they fix this in the patch notes," writes one response. It's true - Larian is quick to joyfully judge its players for all their terrible decisions, and this instance probably won't be an exception. We'd wager there's probably already a Larian developer somewhere out there shaking their head.

