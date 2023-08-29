Baldur's Gate 3 patch 2 is "around the corner" and might fix your favourite characters' ending

By Hirun Cryer
published

Larian is beginning to act on feedback regarding epilogues

BG3
(Image credit: Larian)

Patch two for Baldur's Gate 3 is "around the corner," and will begin tweaking epilogues for certain characters.

Earlier today on August 29, Larian announced that patch two for Baldur's Gate 3 is "around the corner," which is probably a lot sooner than anyone expected it. Considering the hefty patch 1, complete with over 1,000 bug fixes and remedies, launched just last week, this is a really tight turnaround from Larian.

See more

What's key with this second patch is that it'll begin "incorporating feedback into Original Character epilogues." The "Origin Characters" here are pre-established characters in Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach, Wyll, Shadowheart, Astarion, and Gale.

Larian's clearly heard some chatter about the way certain character's stories end. We're not going to spoil anything here for any of the endings, but we've seen that Karlach's ending and epilogue has unfortunately been received rather negatively by players in some scenarios.

Other than that though, this patch will do everything you'd expect for a huge new game like Baldur's Gate 3. It'll fix bugs, streamline and smooth out performance issues (which sounds like great news for those complaining about frame rate drops in Act 3), and more "tweaks and changes."

Here's hoping there aren't any other nasty surprises with tweaked boss fights. Alongside patch one last week, a Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix tweaked health for two bosses, meaning they were basically even harder to beat than before. Please, Larian, no more instances of hard bosses getting even harder.

Read up on our extensive Baldur's Gate 3 Necromancy of Thay key guide if you're wondering what to do with the book. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.