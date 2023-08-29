Baldur's Gate 3 patch 2 is "around the corner" and might fix your favourite characters' ending

Patch two for Baldur's Gate 3 is "around the corner," and will begin tweaking epilogues for certain characters.

Earlier today on August 29, Larian announced that patch two for Baldur's Gate 3 is "around the corner," which is probably a lot sooner than anyone expected it. Considering the hefty patch 1, complete with over 1,000 bug fixes and remedies, launched just last week, this is a really tight turnaround from Larian.

Patch 2 is around the corner. It features major performance improvements, many new tweaks & changes, and begins our journey incorporating feedback into Origin Character epilogues, among other major things. Details coming soon.August 29, 2023 See more

What's key with this second patch is that it'll begin "incorporating feedback into Original Character epilogues." The "Origin Characters" here are pre-established characters in Baldur's Gate 3 - Karlach, Wyll, Shadowheart, Astarion, and Gale.

Larian's clearly heard some chatter about the way certain character's stories end. We're not going to spoil anything here for any of the endings, but we've seen that Karlach's ending and epilogue has unfortunately been received rather negatively by players in some scenarios.

Other than that though, this patch will do everything you'd expect for a huge new game like Baldur's Gate 3. It'll fix bugs, streamline and smooth out performance issues (which sounds like great news for those complaining about frame rate drops in Act 3), and more "tweaks and changes."

Here's hoping there aren't any other nasty surprises with tweaked boss fights. Alongside patch one last week, a Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix tweaked health for two bosses, meaning they were basically even harder to beat than before. Please, Larian, no more instances of hard bosses getting even harder.

