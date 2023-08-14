In Baldur's Gate 3, Pandirna can be found sitting on the floor of a locked cabin in the Grove. She's apparently paralysed after drinking a potion, but it's not entirely clear what you can do with that information. However, it is possible to help her, so here's what to do with Pandirna when you find her in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to find Pandirna in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian)

You can find Pandirna in a locked cabin at the back of the grove, near where you find the imprisoned goblin. However, there's a guard nearby that will notice if you try and lockpick the door. The easiest way to get around that is to use Astarion's Fog Cloud spell to blind them, as you can then pick the door lock without alerting anyone.

Inside, you'll find Pandirna sitting on the floor with the following dialogue options:

(Image credit: Larian)

Choosing 'I'm just looking around' will make her shout for the guards, and obviously attacking her will have a similar result. To avoid causing trouble, use whatever character roll option gives you the best chance and she won't cause any trouble, explaining she's taken a potion for strength but it's stopped her legs working.

How to cure Pandirna in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian)

To cure Pandirna in Baldur's Gate 3, you can lift the paralysis with Shadowheart's Lesser Restoration spell. Cast that and Pandirna will thank you, and say you're not meant to be here but will turn a blind eye. There's not much of value here anyway but if you really want to steal anything, use Astarion's Fog Cloud again to hide the chest Pandirna was sitting against and the Alchemist's Cabinet to the right of that. If you cover them both with fog you can open the chest to get the cabinet key and a few valuables, then use the key to get some poisons inside the cabinet. Alternatively, if you wait until you've finished the Grove quest and its area is now empty, you can just take everything with no one to stop you.

