Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 5 is great news for Minthara romancers and nipple haters

A new Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix is here, and it sounds fairly robust. Not only does it unlock a bunch of previously bugged dialogue for romancing Minthara, it also fixes a laundry list of smaller issues like, ahem, exposed nipples.

Undoubtedly the biggest highlight of Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 5 are "several new dialogues allowing you to explore and deepen the relationship, and discover more details of Minthara's backstory." The full patch notes clarify that, "Alongside many lines of interactive dialogue, many more non-interactive voiced lines are available with Minthara as a romantic partner."

Naturally, not all of Baldur's Gate 3 romance options will go down well with your party. Larian says the patch will also add "hot takes from your companions about your decision to date the ruthless Oath of Vengeance Paladin." Likewise, it sounds like any party member whose eyes linger on your player character's body for too long should sleep with one eye open while Minthara's around, as she "won't watch silently if you stray from her side, whether your dalliance is with another member of the party, or [redacted]."

As I touched on earlier, there are also a bunch of new fixes in the patch both for PS5 players specifically and for everyone regardless of platform. PS5-unique fixes address "graphical issues on HDR TVs, an issue in which game audio on PS5 stopped working, and a crash that would occur when opening the onscreen keyboard."

The final patch note I've completely randomly hand-selected from the new hotfix without regard for the NSFW subject matter because I'm a very mature, professional person: "Added nipple covers to [redacted for spoilers] for when the nudity filter is enabled."

For more, here's our complete guide to Baldur's Gate 3 companions to help your form the party of your dreams.