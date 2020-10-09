Baldur's Gate 3 has a quest hiding in its terms and conditions

Baldur's Gate 3 has a quest you'll need to find by reading the game's term and conditions.

While it's pretty standard practice for an RPG to have quests coming from all directions, you might expect those tasks to be handed out by stressed-out guards or put-upon peasants, not in the game's EULA, aka, the thing you scroll past and agree to so you can actually play your game.

As spotted by Reddit user ViviFFIX (via PC Gamer) , as well as all the traditional legal jargon, one section of the End User License Agreement reads "upon accepting this Pact, you take on an additional quest to submit to Larian one (1) recording of a chant, song, text, poem or interpretive dance performed by you and extolling your interest in the Forgotten Realms."

"Should you decline to undertake and finish this quest within the first three winters following your acceptance of this Pact, you forfeit subsequent fame, fortune, and/or infamy as a founding member of our Guild of Great Genius. You hereby grant Larian Studios a worldwide, perpetual, and royalty-free license to share such recordings through Larian Studios' social media channels."

Essentially, your mission is to tell Larian how much you like Dungeons & Dragons so they can show it off on Twitter. Exactly how you want to do that is up to you, although I think I'd particularly like to see a homage to the classic tabletop game via the medium of dance.

If you're holding off on Baldur's Gate 3 until the end of its early access, check out some of the other best RPG games you can play right now.