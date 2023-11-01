Baldur's Gate 3 fan recreates the chaotic RPG cast in The Sims, and Gale immediately casts Fireball on himself

The Baldur’s Gate 3 cast has been lovingly recreated in The Sims 4.

Twitter user necromosss modeled the appearance of seven sinful Sims based on Lae’zel, Shadowheart, Karlach, Mira, Wyll, Gale, and Astarion. The social media post has our favorites lined up and looking unexpectedly cheerful together. Lae’zel’s shade of green hues closer to Shrek’s color and Karlach isn’t red since the creator didn’t have the red skin tone mod installed at the time - but those quibbles aside, that’s the RPG’s chaotic cast.

“I wonder how long it’ll take until someone catches on fire,” necromoss wrote alongside the Baldur’s Mess family portrait. “Gale is definitely going to set something or themselves on fire first,” one commenter guessed. “‘What you mean I can’t use magic to cook??? Fireball.’”

The cause is currently unknown but we can confirm that a fire broke out in the Baldur’s Mess house and yes, Gale did in fact combust into flames. “You won the heckin jackpot,” necromosss responds together with a screenshot of Gale in flames. Seems he’s staying in character even when he isn’t the star of a D&D RPG. Speaking of staying in character, Sims Astarion only has one thing on his mind: flirting with Wyll, which makes a tremendous amount of sense.

i wonder how long it'll take until someone catches on fire #bg3

oh..... astarion is getting em....

YOU WON THE HECKIN JACKPOTTT HELLPPppp

The Baldur’s Mess house should become even more convincing by the time that The Sims 5 - aka Project Rene - comes out as a free-to-play release, especially with its seemingly more advanced customization options and realistic “read the room” animations. I want the disdain between Shadowheart and Lae’zel’s faces to be palpable, even if they’ve resolved their differences out in the real world.

