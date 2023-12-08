Baldur's Gate 3 director meant to announce the Xbox version at The Game Awards, but completely forgot

Baldur's Gate 3's game director was meant to announce the Xbox version's release date last night at The Game Awards 2023, but he plum forgot.

Last night, Baldur's Gate 3 lead Swen Vincke was in Los Angeles to accept the Game of the Year award on behalf of all the developers at Larian. Apparently, Vincke was supposed to announce that the RPG was out on Xbox right then and there, as he was accepting the award, but by his own admission, he just plain forgot.

I had one job and that was to announce this if we won an award - sorry all but happy it’s out there! https://t.co/61hhIc1I2YDecember 8, 2023 See more

That's right - Larian's RPG was stealth-launched for Xbox Series X/S consoles yesterday, December 7, as a complete surprise. We had no idea the huge game would be released then and there, but we knew Larian was slated to make some big announcement about the port at the awards ceremony.

What Vincke did do with his acceptance speech, though, was pay tribute to Larian cinematics director Jim Southworth, who sadly passed away earlier this year. There are a few people in the responses to Vincke's tweet above praising the Baldur's Gate 3 director for paying tribute to Southworth in his acceptance speech.

A fair few people are incredibly frustrated at The Game Awards ceremony itself. Vincke was seemingly ushered offstage by a countdown, being told on a monitor only visible to those on stage to "wrap it up" after the countdown timer had concluded. Many people wish the organizers behind the ceremony had given Vincke more time for his speech.

Vincke said in his acceptance speech that he "didn't expect" the win. Baldur's Gate 3 took home the grand prize award over other games like Alan Wake 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

