If you've ever wanted to slow-mo backflip over a demon while slicing them up with a sword in VR, then Hellsweeper VR is here to make all your dreams come true. This takes the slick action moves and powers of things like the Dishonoured, Max Payne, and the Matrix and lets you unleash an arsenal of fast, stylish moves, pistol and melee attacks, magic, and more. All with a liberal sprinkling of bullet time to make everything look extra cool.

In a new trailer revealed at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Mana, Hellsweeper VR showed off a deep dive into its gameplay and combat systems. With a huge repertoire of moves you can string together incredible combinations of fast mobile dashes, jumps, wall runs, powerslides, and plenty more while unleashing melee and ranged attacks mixed in with elemental magic. The electric and frost abilities were debuted for the first time in this new Future Games Show trailer. This is all about recreating that cinematic experience of being an incredible acrobatic warrior, while fighting your way through hell as an undead immortal.

Hellsweeper VR just gives you all these tools and lets you see what you can do with them. From Swords to axes and maces, pistols, bows, shotguns and rifles, and fire, electric, frost, and levitation magic - you can mix and match it all as you rip and tear through the worst hell has to offer. You'll need to vary your tactics too, with minions, elites, mini bosses, and full-size monster bosses to manage, tame, and ultimately defeat. To give you some idea just how crazy things can get, not only can you use severed limbs as impromptu weapons but with the right moves and a bit of speed you can hurl yourself onto a dead body and use it like a surfboard to reach your next target.

There's a pedigree to all this air-dashing, monster-cleaving madness as well, as this is a spiritual successor to the popular Cyber Ninja Matrix style Sairento VR, from the same developer, Mixed Realms. That game currently has an 88% Very positive user score on Steam, and Mixed Realms has taken everything it learned from that experience to take Hellsweeper VR's high mobility action to a whole new level.