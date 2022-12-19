Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers

Inspired by the fast-encroaching holiday season, Paramount Pictures has released a new pair of trailers for Damien Chazelle's Babylon with one labeled 'naughty' and the other 'nice.'

The 'nice' trailer sees Brad Pitt's Jack Conrad discuss the future of Hollywood, exclaiming that the industry needs to 'innovate,' before an elephant bursts through the doors of an extravagant party.

In the 'naughty' trailer, Tobey Maguire's James McKay laughs maniacally followed by a dead body, a rather inappropriate prank played by Margot Robbie's Nellie LaRoy, and several topless women.

Described as "The Great Gatsby on steroids", Babylon chronicles the rise and fall of multiple characters – from actors and journalists to mob bosses and jazz musicians – during Hollywood's transition from silent pictures to "talkies" in the late 1920s. Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, Phoebe Tonkin, Eric Roberts, Chloe Fineman, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, and Olivia Wilde Spike Jonze, Lukas Haas, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea also star.

The film hails from Oscar winner Damien Chazelle, writer and director of Whiplash and La La Land. Justin Hurwitz, composer of La La Land and Whiplash, crafted the score.

Babylon is set to hit select theaters on December 25, 2022, before releasing wide on January 6, 2023 in the United States. The film will make its UK debut on January 20, 2023.

