The Boys star Aya Cash has joined the cast of another superhero satire: HBO's comedy The Franchise, per Entertainment Weekly.

The show promises to spotlight the "secret chaos" in superhero movie production, with the logline teasing "every fuck-up has an origin story".

Cash, who plays Stormfront in The Boys, is set to play a character named Anita – beyond that, her role is a mystery. Himesh Patel is also part of the cast, along with Billy Magnussen, Jessica Hynes, Lolly Adefope, Isaac Powell, and Darren Goldstein.

The show also has some pretty cool guest stars lined up, with Loki's Richard E. Grant and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Daniel Brühl set to appear in the series.

Skyfall director Sam Mendes is helming the series, while Succession writer/executive producer Jon Brown is showrunner and scripted the pilot. If that wasn't already a match made in heaven, Armando Iannucci – the mind behind the likes of Veep and The Thick of It – is executive producing and also worked on the story of the pilot episode.

Per EW, the show will go into production after the WGA writers' strike and SAG-AFTRA actors' strike are resolved – which could be a while longer yet.

With "superhero fatigue" the words on everyone's lips lately, it will certainly be interesting to see how this particular series lampoons the franchise landscape. Considering Cash made such an impression in her stint as the reprehensible Stormfront in The Boys, we're thinking she's the perfect choice for a show with such an intriguing premise as this.

The Franchise doesn't yet have a release date, and neither does The Boys season 4.