Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series teases emotional, elemental epicness in new trailer

Netflix has unveiled the first full-length trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender, the streamer's live-action adaptation of the beloved, mid-2000s Nickelodeon series – and it's making us feel all nostalgic.

Starring Gordon Cormier as the titular hero alongside Elizabeth Yu and Daniel Dae Kim, the show follows 12-year-old Aang as he learns to master all four elements – Water, Earth, Fire, and Air – and save his world from the ruthless Fire Nation.

Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), who just so happen to be members of the Southern Water Tribe, the youngster enlists the help of all kinds of allies and colorful characters on his "fantastical, action-packed quest", as the trio try to evade capture from Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu).

In the emotional, epic-looking clip, which you can watch above, opens with Sokka and Katara stumbling across a frozen Aang – and getting the surprise of their lives when the pre-teen, who's been suspended in animation for a hundred years, starts thawing out. "The Fire Nation has destroyed everything in their path," Katara says in a later scene. "If the world is gonna have any chance, it's gonna need Aang!"

"I don't want the responsibility," a tearful Aang adds. "You don't have to do this alone," Sokka replies with a smile. "You have me, Katara, and a flying ball of fur. What more do you need?!" Don't mind us, we're just scrambling for a pack of tissues...

One notable absence from the teaser is fan favorite character Toph, Aang's blind earthbending – and later, metal-manipulating – teacher. Though it's worth noting that she didn't actually show up until the second season of the original cartoon. So there's always a chance she'll appear further down the line.

Avatar: The Last Airbender releases on February 22, and will consist of eight episodes. While we wait, check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.