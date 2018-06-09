Your first E3 game is already out and it’s made out of wool

It’s been nearly two years since we first got whiff of any kind of Unravel sequel. Yarny’s first adventure was a solid one, brought to you by the talented team over at ColdWood Interactive, and word quickly leaked out that Unravel 2 was on the cards . But in a surprise turn of events, Unravel 2 is available to buy and download right now, on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Announced as part of the E3 2018 games line-up at EA Play, ColdWood sneakily simultaneously revealed and released Unravel 2, making it available immediately. It’s a move that’s been pulled before at many an E3, including Fallout Shelter, Entwined, the PT demo, and most notably the Sega Saturn, but never before by EA (unless you count a beta or two).

As for Unravel 2, it’s a marked shift away from the original game. For one, it’s a much happier affair, but it’s also co-op. Until like the first game where it was just you and Yarny, with Unravel 2 you can play with a friend, each with your own Yarny connected by a length of wool between them. All of Yarny’s moves from before are back, from building bridges to swinging on your wool Nathan Drake style, but he’s also got a few more tricks up his sleeves (does he even have sleeves?). Your pair of Yarnies can now wall jump, climb up special vines, and even use each other as pendulums to swing each other to new areas. It’s all rather too adorable. Plus, fall damage and drowning have both been eliminated, meaning it’s almost smooth sailing for our little woollen friends.

But if you really want to ramp up the cute stakes, wait until you hear this. You can make your own Yarny. No, I’m not talking about in real life, Blue Peter-style. Instead, in-game, you can choose the colour of your Yarny pair, and later on collect new head shapes, eyes, and bodies like some child-friendly Hannibal to create your perfect woolen pal.

“Unravel Two is about the new bonds that form when we cut ties to the past,” said Martin Sahlin, Creative Director at Coldwood. “Like Unravel, it is a deeply personal game for the studio and our passion and life experiences are intertwined in the fabric of the journey players and their Yarnys will embark on. Unravel Two is about the unbreakable bond between friends and how hope and love can make the world around us a better place.”

You can check it out for yourself on the Xbox Store, PSN, and via EA Origins on PC right now, priced at $19.99/£17.99.