Xbox Series X showcase reportedly set for late July and will feature Halo Infinite gameplay

Microsoft will reveal its first-party slate of upcoming Xbox Series X games, including Halo Infinite, in late July, according to new insider information from multiple sources within the games industry.

The news comes via VideoGamesChronicle, corroborating the same info shared by reporter Jeffrey Grub, which says that Microsoft has internally scheduled its Xbox Series X first-party digital event for Thursday, July 23.

Rumoured titles for the live stream include Fable 4, a new Double Fine title, and whatever the heck new studio The Initiative has been working on, but a first look at gameplay for Xbox Series X launch title Halo Infinite will no doubt be the main attraction.

Microsoft had originally planned to reveal more next-gen news with a live stream every month as part of its Xbox 20/20 initiative, but - following a tepidly received third-party showcase in May - June has come and gone without a similar event.

Meanwhile, the long rumour Xbox Lockhart console is no doubt close to being officially unveiled, though it's unclear whether that can be expected as part of this month's upcoming briefing.

In any case, stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for all and every piece of next-gen news as soon as it arrives.