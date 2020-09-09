Xbox Series X launch games: All titles confirmed so far for day one

The Xbox Series X launch games are finally starting to take shape now we have the Xbox Series X release date and price. Although the biggest benefit of being an Xbox Series X gamer - or Xbox Series S for that matter - is taking advantage of Xbox Game Pass, there are a few confirmed Xbox Series X launch games for day one. Take a look at all the Xbox Series X launch games confirmed so far:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Take to the seas with Viking warrior Eivor on day one of the next Xbox generation as Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been confirmed as one of the Xbox Series X launch games. Set in the Dark Ages in England, our Viking clan have arrived in Britain with the aim of settling, but to do so they'll need to forge bonds, battle, and learn how to survive in a new land.

Watch Dogs Legion

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Watch Dogs Legion is another confirmed Xbox Series X launch game from Ubisoft, and also another set in the UK. Offering up an alternative future London, post-Brexit nightmare, with technology taking over, you'll be able to build your own Dedsec rebellion, choosing your crew from the entire population of the English capital. That's right, any NPC can become a playable character in Watch Dogs Legion, so bring on the granny anarchists.

Dirt 5

(Image credit: Codemasters)

Dirt 5 is also confirmed for the Xbox Series X launch, and is doing something a little different for the series - notably a campaign mode complete with narration from Nolan North and Troy Baker. Of course, also expect the same level of mad off-road racing from Codemasters, with trails including some of the most iconic worldwide routes, and tonnes of vehicles to test drive too.

