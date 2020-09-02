Xbox Series X accessory compatibility confirmed by Xbox: Here's what works and what won't

Xbox Series X backwards compatibility includes accessories too, and Microsoft is sharing more about what that means for your controllers, headsets, and beyond.

The next stage of Microsoft's Designed for Xbox program is bringing in new branding and new partnerships as it heads into the next generation. A blog post on Xbox Wire confirms the details of which existing Xbox accessories will work on Xbox Series X , and it also teases some of the new products joining the officially licensed Designed for Xbox family.

Any officially licensed Xbox One accessory that connects to your console either wirelessly or via a wired USB connection will also work on Xbox Series X. That goes for everything from gamepads to steering wheels to many kinds of headsets. Optical connections aren't supported , but some headsets that require them may also work with a USB connection after a firmware update. You can also try routing the audio through your TV's optical port if that doesn't work.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is updating its current range of licensed Xbox accessories to prepare for the next generation. The Designed for Xbox line is getting a new badge to confirm that an accessory has been officially licensed by Microsoft, and its new packaging will always include which specific systems the accessory is designed to work with (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows, and so on).

Microsoft says many of its licensed controller charging products will include a second battery door for compatibility with both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X controller starting this holiday season. New headsets, controller accessories, and even specially branded active optical HDMI controllers are coming from a wide range of new Designed for Xbox partners as well.