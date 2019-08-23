Xbox gaming services boss "would like to see Game Pass on all platforms"

Xbox Game Pass has grown by adding more games, a bundled-in Xbox Live Gold subscription, and a dedicated PC version this year. In the future it could even grow beyond Microsoft's platforms, according to Xbox's head of gaming services. That's great news, since adding a service that offers subscribers unlimited access to a growing selection of downloadable games is one of the coolest things Xbox has done this console generation.

Rumors circulated earlier this year that Microsoft would bring Xbox Game Pass to Switch , likely using the same backend streaming technology that powers Project xCloud . Nothing has come of that so far, and Ori and the Blind Forest's upcoming Switch version is the only Xbox exclusive coming to another platform that Microsoft says is in the works right now . That said, Xbox head of gaming services Ben Decker told GameReactor that the future for Game Pass - which includes pretty much all of the best Xbox One exclusives - will ideally transcend those borders.

"You know, we would like to see Game Pass on all platforms ultimately and I think that is a long-term goal," Decker said. "We don't have any specific plans today, but we would love to see Game Pass really go everywhere."

That lines up with the broader direction for Xbox in recent years, which has pushed making its games playable in as many places as possible regardless of hardware. It still wants to make its own platforms be the best place to play them, though, so don't worry about not having any reason to buy whatever Xbox Project Scarlett turns out to be a few years down the line.