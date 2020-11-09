Xbox Game Pass tweets about The Mandalorian for some mysterious reason

Something related to The Mandalorian or Disney Plus seems to be on the way to Xbox Game Pass.

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account posted a picture of the titular hero along with The Child (otherwise known to denizens of the internet and beyond as "Baby Yoda"), captioned with "All we're gonna say is we're not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason."

All we're gonna say is that we're not posting The Mandalorian and The Child for no reason pic.twitter.com/LK5iDuzDcnNovember 8, 2020

Could this be a special sort of collaboration between Game Pass and The Mandalorian, fresh off the heels of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order being announced for Game Pass availability through EA Play? It's entirely possible that these two Star Wars-related Game Pass events could tie together into something distinctly Mandalorian flavoured.

But then again, maybe it's something completely different. After all, last week, Fortnite teamed up with Disney Plus to offer subscriptions when you bought V-Bucks in-game. Game Pass left much to speculate about with the post, making sure that everything was plenty vague enough to leave lots to the imagination for what's on the horizon.

The Mandalorian just recently kicked off its second season to much fanfare and excitement, and it almost perfectly coincides with the release of the equally highly anticipated next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S .

Star Wars fans and Xbox players alike (and those at the intersection of the two) should keep a close eye on the Game Pass account in the future to see what news they hold.