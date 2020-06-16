X-Men's 'X of Swords' event checklist (plus September solicitations) revealed

With Marvel Comics getting back up to full swing in shipping weekly comic books following the industry-wide hiatus caused by COVID-19, the publisher is gearing up for its September solicitations with an early look at what's coming in the 'Dawn of X' X-Men line.
As evidenced in the solicitation for Excalibur #12, most of September's X-Men offerings will be focused around 'X of Swords,' the upcoming first crossover of the 'Dawn of X' era which has a team of mutants wielding magical blades against an existential threat. As part of today's announcement, Marvel has revealed the full checklist for 'X of Swords' as well.
Excalibur #12 sets the stage for the event's kick-off, with Apocalypse manipulating Rictor into an ancient ritual – something the villain's been working on since the series began. X of Swords officially starts with the Creation one-shot, marked as 'Chapter One', with subsequent chapters marked in Marvel's other September X-Men titles.
Here are Marvel's September solicitations for Excalibur #12, X-Men #12, X of Swords: Creation #1, and X-Factor #4:
Excalibur #12
Written by Tini Howard
Art by Marcus To
Cover by Mahmud Asrar
X of Swords - secrets of the book!
With Rictor in his clutches, Apocalypse must survive long enough to begin the ritual he has waited on for eons.
X-Men #12
Written by Jonathan Hickman
Art and cover by Leinil Francis Yu
X of Swords - The Summoning begins!
A lead-in to the biggest X-story of the year.
X of Swords: Creation #1 (Chapter 1)
Written by Jonathan Hickman
Art by Pepe Larraz
Cover by Pepe Larraz & Mark Brooks
X of Swords - Chapter 1
A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies.
X-Factor #4 (Chapter 2)
Written by Leah Williams
Art by Carlos Gomez
Cover by Ivan Shavrin
X of Swords - Chapter 2
Death and rebirth. Corruption. A dark discovery.