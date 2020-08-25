X-Men X of Swords event: story, cast, checklist, and everything else we know

Following a major reset of their status quo last year in the twin blockbuster limited series House of X and Powers of X, the X-Men are about to go full swing into the 'Dawn of X' era, bringing together the various titles of Marvel's X-Men line into an epic crossover that touches the entire mutant milieu called 'X of Swords.'

Pronounced "Ten of Swords," as in the Roman numeral X like its predecessor Powers of X, the 24-part crossover (don't worry, we have a checklist!) pits ten mutants wielding ten powerful blades from around the Marvel Universe against the Swordbearers of Arakko, mysterious enemies from the ancient past, with ties to the X-Men's one-time foe/current uneasy ally Apocalypse.

How did we get here? What do swords and X-Men have to do with each other? How does the old fortune-telling tradition of Tarot and Tarot cards fit in with Marvel Comics?

We're about to break it all down and provide you everything you need to know to jump into 'X of Swords' when it kicks off in September.

What is 'X of Swords'?

The 'Dawn of X' era, as the current X-Men status quo is called, kicked off with the X-Men inviting all of mutantkind, friend and foe alike, to the island of Krakoa to forge a new nation focused on elevating mutants to their rightful place in society and protecting mutantkind from threats of extermination. Itself a mutant, Krakoa is a living island with whom the X-Men and mutantkind have formed a partnership, resulting in a highly advanced society partially powered by mutant plant technology.

But Krakoa isn't the only living island – there is also Arakko (notice 'Arakko' is an anagram of 'Krakoa'). Eons ago, Krakoa and Arakko were both part of one continent called Okkara, a living entity unto itself. But an unknown enemy wielding the Twilight Sword (a devastating cosmic weapon created by Thor's ancient foe Surtur the Fire Giant) split Okkara in two – and Apocalypse, an ally of the living continent Okkara, was forced to lock Arakko away along with his first Horsemen (Apocalypse's allies who he brainwashes and physically enhances as his minions) to defeat the unknown enemy.

Now, Arakko, the original Horsemen, and that enemy have all returned, with Krakoa and Arakko rebonding for the first time in millennia. And with the release of Arrako and the Horsemen, the mysterious enemy returns as well.

At the same time, Apocalypse – a millennia-old mutant with nigh-unlimited power who has more often been the X-Men's enemy than ally, but who now lives in relative peace alongside the other mutants of Krakoa (and as a member of Excalibur) – has been sowing the seeds (in some cases literally) of an ancient ritual involving the Otherworld.

The Otherworld is an ethereal realm beyond our own dimension where the magic that powers Captain Britain - ancient protector of the British Isles whose mantle has been passed down for ages - originates, and which sits in a key position in Marvel's multiverse.

Though it's not exactly clear what Apocalypse's plans in the Otherworld are, they involve challenging its current ruler Morgan Le Fay and seizing some of the power of the Otherworld – itself contained in swords such as Captain Britain's Sword of Might and even Excalibur, the fabled blade of King Arthur, whose kingdom of Camelot also now exists in the Otherworld.

Who are the mutants involved in 'X of Swords'?

As the name might imply, 'X of Swords' focuses on ten mutants who will wield ten swords of significant power from around the Marvel Universe – some of which already regularly appear in the X-Men's adventures. Here's a rundown of the mutants involved in the fight (according to the launch poster above), along with which sword they're wielding.

From the top left corner, they are:

Eye Boy, who wields an unnamed sword covered in eyes, much like his own body, which allow him to see in many different spectrums of light and more.

Gorgon, a deadly mutant warrior who wields the blade Godkiller – known to live up to its name.

Scalphunter, one of Mr. Sinister's villainous mutant-hunting Marauders now a member of the Hellions, wielding an unnamed, somewhat technologically advanced sword.

Rachel Grey, Cyclops and Jean Grey's powerful psychic daughter from an alternate timeline, wielding the Phoenix Blade, a Shi'Ar artifact that channels the Phoenix Force.

Professor X, wielding the Cerebro Sword, part of the codex of mutant identity that allows mutantkind to be resurrected after being killed.

Cypher, the mutant whose power involves understanding and speaking any language or form of communication, who appears to wield a blade made of the same techno-organic Phalanx material that comprises his cybernetic arm.

Captain Britain/Betsy Braddock, wielding the psychic blade of her telekinetic power.

An unnamed member of the Children of the Atom, wielding an angelic sword of some kind.

Domino, wearing what appears to be the Satan Claw, a Hydra artifact that drains lifeforce from both its wielder and victims.

Apocalypse, wielding an ancient Egyptian khopesh blade.

Captain Britain/Brian Braddock, Betsy's brother, wielding the Sword of Might.

Psylocke/Kwannon wielding a katana – though it’s unclear if it's a specific sword.

Cable, wielding a specific-looking but as-yet unidentified broadsword.

Cyclops, wielding what could be the neuro-disrupting Photon Blade which was used by Black Knight for a time in the 90s.

Iceman, wielding a blade apparently made of his own ice form.

Storm, wielding a blade of lightning – appropriate for her weather controlling powers.

Wolverine, wielding what appears to be the ancient katana Grasscutter, the counterpart to Godkiller.

Nightcrawler, wielding the traditional fencing rapier, which he's often carried into battle – though this might be a specific sword.

Magik, wielding an unknown sword – surprising, given she usually wields the mystic Soul Sword even outside of sword-specific stories.

And Armor, whose sword appears to be made of the same mystic energy as the armor she manifests with her mutant power.

Going up against the X-Men are the Swordbearers of Arakko – ten mysterious enemies, most of whom are newly created for this story (and who you can learn more about right here), but at least one of whom, whose name is still classified, appears to be a known character from the X-Men mythos.

As for who that is, we've got a theory brewing that might shed some light on things.

How does Tarot factor into 'X of Swords'?

Tarot is a centuries-old fortune telling practice that involves interpreting symbols from a set of specially designed cards based on the order in which they are drawn from a deck. A traditional tarot deck contains 78 cards, broken into Major Arcana and Minor Arcana – suits and face cards, to compare Tarot to a traditional playing card deck.

'X of Swords' gets its name directly from Tarot. Writer Tini Howard, who is one of the architects of the event and the ongoing writer of Excalibur, is herself a Tarot reader, and suggested the name of the Ten of Swords card, which represents great conflict and strife, for the event.

In the lead up to 'X of Swords,' advance solicitations for the issues involved have often mentioned the name of Tarot cards such as "The Tower" and "The Lovers," and the prelude stories have used some Tarot imagery as well.

In other words, the 'X of Swords' creative team is using the obscure symbolism of Tarot to hint at what the crossover will hold – so some knowledge of the cards might go a long way if you're looking for that extra level of interpretation for the story.

When does 'X of Swords' come out?

'X of Swords' kicks off officially in September 23's X of Swords: Creation #1, running for 22 chapters throughout the X-Men line. You can get the nitty-gritty on what to expect in the Creation one-shot, written by Marvel's 'Head of X' Jonathan Hickman and drawn by House of X artist Pepe Larraz, from X-Men group editor Jordan D. White right here.

As for exactly which titles are involved, 'X of Swords' encompasses the entire X-line – X-Men, Marauders, Excalibur, X-Factor, Cable, Wolverine, X-Force, Hellions, and New Mutants – along with three X of Swords one-shots that tie the different chapters of the story together including the aforementioned Creation, X of Swords: Stasis #1, and X of Swords: Destruction #1.

'X of Swords' will take over the X-line from September through October, beginning with two "prelude" chapters in Excalibur #12 and X-Men #12, before Creation #1 kicks off the full 22-part saga.

You can get the full rundown of the schedule right here with this checklist, showing the reading order for 'X of Swords.'

How does 'X of Swords' fit within Marvel Universe?

As for how 'X of Swords' fits into the Marvel Universe overall, that's a question that remains to be seen. Since the onset of 'Dawn of X,' the X-Men have largely been separate from the Marvel Universe at large – though aspects of the 'Dawn of X' X-Men mythos have entered into the wider Marvel Universe, and vice versa.

Notably, X-Men #10 and #11 feature a tie-in to Empyre, Marvel's current Avengers/Fantastic Four-centric summer event that placed a focus on Cyclops's brother Vulcan, while the Empyre: X-Men limited series has set up dire stakes that tie Krakoa into the Marvel Universe and Empyre specifically.

And it's not for nothing, but a sword is featured heavily in Empyre: Hulkling's Sword of Space.

And of course, this November marks the launch of 'Enter the Phoenix,' a new Avengers arc from writer Jason Aaron – who previously teased a meeting between the Avengers and the new X-Men some time down the road – which brings the devastating Phoenix Force back to Earth in search of a new host.

Given the Phoenix Force's ties to the X-Men – Jean Grey specifically, the most famous host of the Phoenix Force – and the fact the X-Men and Avengers have clashed over the Phoenix Force before, there's a good chance the X-Men could be a factor there. While some might bring up the Blade of the Phoenix - given it's a sword and a bit of the Phoenix, and appears in 'X of Swords' - last time we saw the Blade, the Phoenix Force fragment it once held was removed.

Though it's too early to say exactly, any or all of that could play a factor in 'X of Swords.'

So there you have it – ten mutants, most of whom many readers already know and love, will carry ten magic swords against a mysterious threat. It's both a beautifully simple fantasy premise for a superhero story, and – as is typical for the X-Men – an incredibly complex mystery that will invite readers to make their own interpretations of the symbolism of the story.

Welcome to 'X of Swords,' readers. Hope you survive the experience…