Everything we know about the upcoming Wonder Woman game

There's a Wonder Woman game coming from Monolith, the studio behind Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The game was a surprise announcement at the The Game Awards 2021 - we only got a very brief teaser trailer featuring a voiceover and a quick look at the game's version of Wonder Woman. But that's it.

After its announcement, we got a few crumbs of news: it's in production at Warner Bros. Games with Monolith developing. There's no set release date or platforms, although we can safely assume we'll see it on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

The Wonder Woman game is described as a “single-player open-world action game that will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.”

As far as details on the upcoming Wonder Woman game go, there aren't many, but we've mined the trailer, consulted some comics, and looked at previous Monolith games to whip toge4ther what you can expect from the upcoming Wonder Woman game.

There is no Wonder Woman game release date as of yet. It was announced in December 2021 at The Game Awards, and all we know is that it's currently in production. It's highly unlikely it'll be out in 2022, so 2023 may be a safe bet.

Wonder Woman game trailer

The Wonder Woman game trailer is more audio than video, but we can glean some clues from it. In the trailer, we hear Diana's mother Hippolyta say “my daughter, a new threat comes to our shores and I must call you home.” Based on this we know that Wonder Woman has left her hidden home island Themyscira and lives in regular society without her Amazonian family.

It certainly seems as if Diana has been doing some superhero deeds in the regular world and her skills are needed to help her mother and her sisters back home.

Wonder Woman game story and gameplay

(Image credit: DC)

As mentioned above, we don't know much about the Wonder Woman game, but we can assume it takes place after Diana has left Themyscira, as her mother calls for her to return to its shores to defend it from an attack. It seems that this will be an entirely different story from the comics, but we'll keep our eyes and ears open to see if any more story details break.

As far as gameplay goes, we know that Wonder Woman will be a third-person action-adventure game. I'm imagining some grappling hook-style abilities that make use of her lasso, and some heavy-handed melee attacks. Monolith has recently amped up its hiring, and job listings suggest it's working full-tilt on an action-adventure game. But will it be like upcoming superhero games Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, or something entirely different?

Wonder Woman Nemesis system

As Wonder Woman is in development from Monolith, the studio behind Middle-earth: Shadow of War, fans were wondering if the game would use its widely popular Nemesis system. Happily, it's been confirmed that the Wonder Woman game will use the Nemesis system, which should have interesting implications for gameplay.

The Nemesis system mechanic allows players to influence the game's narrative in unique ways. Enemies will evolve and develop based on your actions, which means even the gruntiest grunt can work it's way up enemy ranks and become, well, your nemesis. In Middle-earth Shadow of War, orcs would get promoted if they killed you, and they'd challenge each other to fight tot he death in order to try and climb the ranks higher.

It's unclear how this system will be used in Wonder Woman, but it certainly makes things interesting.

