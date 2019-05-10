Win a Twilight Zone complete series Blu-ray box set!

Classic anthology show The Twilight Zone marks its 60th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, a new limited edition Blu-ray box set has recently been released.



Presented in new lenticular packaging, it includes all five seasons of the Rod Serling series, plus an 80-page companion book written by leading Twilight Zone expert Marc Scott Zicree, and a 60-page episode guide. You also get reproductions of two of the Twilight Zone comics published by Gold Key Comics, a pair of postcards, and a new bonus disc! This includes Rod Serling: Submitted For Your Approval, a feature-length 1995 documentary which provides an overview of Serling's career, and "As Timeless As Infinity" (30 minutes), a new half-hour featurette that includes contributions from famous fans like Joe Dante and Wes Craven.



The Twilight Zone: 60th Anniversary Edition is available to buy from www.thetwilightzone.co.uk now, priced £149.99 on Blu-ray (a DVD edition is also available). Thanks to Mediumrare Entertainment we have one Blu-ray set to give away. Two runners-up, meanwhile, will receive the previous Blu-ray collection (released last year), which doesn’t include all the groovy new bonuses.

To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one of these great prizes, simply answer the question below.

