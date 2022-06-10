Win a Blu-ray of X!

Leatherface lovers should enjoy Ti West's latest horror film X, as it has very strong echoes of the original 1974 version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Set in rural Texas, it follows a group of big city types surreptitiously trying to shoot a porno called The Farmer's Daughters; unfortunately the elderly couple who rented the cabin they're using turn out to have different ideas… X is available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD from 20 June. Extras-wise, you get a Making Of piece and A Making Of and extended footage of The Farmer’s Daughters.

