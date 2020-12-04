Win a Blu-ray of Train to Busan sequel Peninsula

We loved South Korean zombie horror Train to Busan when it came out in 2016. Now there's a new chapter in the saga: Peninsula. Once again written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, this action-packed sequel is set four years after the events of the original film, and sees a small team of people who escaped the original outbreak venturing back to the quarantined peninsula to retrieve an abandoned van containing millions of dollars. Unfortunately, thanks to the presence of other survivors, it's not going to be easy...

Peninsula is available to buy on Blu-ray, DVD and download formats now, with a Zavvi-exclusive SteelBook Blu-ray, HMV-exclusive First Edition and Train to Busan trilogy box set also available. All formats come with four making-of featurettes.



Thanks to Studiocanal, we have five prize sets of a Blu-ray and a t-shirt to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.