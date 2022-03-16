Why you should play... Hitman

Ever wondered what's so great about the Hitman games? Or did you play it a while ago and bounce off it? As part of a brand new video series called "Why you should play", we've decided to revisit some classic games like Hitman with our resident super fans explaining what's so great about each title, to someone who's more on the fence.

This week Tom and JJ are playing Hitman 3, in the latest title in the long-running sandbox assassination series. This is the final part of the trilogy that started in 2016, which marked a new series for the franchise made by IO Interactive.

In our Hitman 3 review, we said it's a slick and entertaining conclusion to the trilogy that has fun and imaginative assassinations, with beautiful levels to explore and incredible world-building.

What Tom loves about Hitman happens to be the same thing that JJ doesn't -patience and reward for time investment. Tom enjoys that Hitman forces you to take your time on each level to slowly uncover secrets and ways to achieve your goal. JJ, a huge fan of big AAA shooters and Fortnite, is much more focused on the gunplay and combat element of the series, which is a key part but can change the game. Watch the video above to see Tom try to convince JJ to change his mind.

