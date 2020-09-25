Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics, September 25 - September 29

Where is Xur? From Friday, September 25 through reset time on Tuesday, September 29, Destiny 2's Xur will be down in the EDZ in Winding Cove. Head to the southernmost landing zone and head north until you see Xur up on a small cliff by a crashed ship.

We've detailed Xur's Exotic inventory below, and even if you have all of these Exotics, you should still visit Xur to see if you can get a better stat roll on some armor. You can also buy one Exotic engram per week (per account, not per character) which will decrypt into a random Exotic – and an all-new one if you still have holes in your collection.

Exotic weapon - Telesto: this fusion rifle fires sticky projectiles that explode when enemies get close, and getting multikills will reload your kinetic and energy weapons. Telesto is the besto, plain and simple. It's a fantastic fusion rifle in PvE and PvP. It's so powerful, in fact, that Destiny 2 can barely contain it, which is why it regularly breaks the game.

Hunter Exotic - Orpheus Rig: grants super energy when you tether an enemy with a Deadfall anchor, and increases number of shots in Moebius Quiver. This is, bar none, the best PvE Exotic for Void Hunters. It's incredibly versatile and powerful, and it'll slot right into any tether build.

Titan Exotic - Citan's Ramparts: you and your allies can shoot through your tall barricades, but they have reduced health and duration. This is an incredibly fun Exotic to use, but it's easily played around in PvP. Still, there's something to be said for what is essentially a mini banner shield.

Warlock Exotic - Lunafaction Boots: your rifts (and Well of Radiance) increase the weapon reload speeds of allies standing in them, and your empowering rift extends weapon range. Lunafactions aren't quite as in-demand as they once were, but they're still a powerful Exotic for group content, and often a must-have one-of in raids.