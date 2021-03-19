Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for March 19 - March 25

Where is Xur? As of March 19, Xur can be found on Nessus in Watchers Grave. Set down at the northmost landing zone to pay him a visit. He'll stick around until reset time on Tuesday, March 25, so be sure to stop by to grab any Exotics missing from your collection (or compare stat rolls for Exotics you already own), get your weekly Exotic cipher quest, and claim your weekly Exotic engram.
Here are the four Exotic items Xur is selling this weekend:
- Exotic weapon - Trinity Ghoul: this bow fires arrows that split into three mid-air, and getting a precision kill will cause your next arrow to chain lightning on impact. With its catalyst – which is very easy to obtain from Strikes, and causes all arc kills to trigger chain lightning – Trinity Ghoul is one of the best weapons in the game for killing groups of enemies. It's a must-own, so don't miss it this weekend.
- Hunter Exotic - Aeon Swift: this Exotic comes with three special armor mods that grant different benefits to your teammates based on which one you're using and which one they're using, if any. The Aeon Exotics were recently buffed to high heaven, so they're actually quite valuable in some activities, particularly high-end content where ammo is tight. If you don't own them, or you don't have a pair with good stats because you always broke them down when they were still a meme (couldn't be me), be sure to pick them up.
- Titan Exotic - Khepri's Horn: solar damage kills recharge your barricade, and placing a barricade launches a linear blast of solar energy. Khepri's Horn is one of the strangest Exotics around, and while the play style it unlocks is endearingly strange, it's not particularly good.
- Warlock Exotic - Sanguine Alchemy: getting weapon kills while standing in your rift will extend its duration. Sanguine Alchemy used to provide wall hacks, believe it or not, and even then it was tough to use. After its nerf, its effect is too weak to be worth the Exotic slot.