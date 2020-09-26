UFC 253 live stream: watch Adesanya vs Costa online tonight

For tonight's UFC 253 live stream, we've got something special as two undefeated fighters step into the ring to battle it out over the Middleweight championship belt. Yes, we're back on Fight Island and we're here to talk you through how to watch Adesanya vs Costa online no matter where you are for your UFC live stream .

This isn't just two fighters who have never seen a loss, Costa has won almost all of his fights via knockout and he hits hard. Costa has been Middleweight champion before and he's coming for it again with a whole new determination.

That's not to say it will be an easy journey to get there. Adesanya, the current middleweight world champion, is a machine in the Octagon. Ranked #4 in pound for pound rankings, Adesanya is often hailed as one of the greatest strikers of all time - not to mention that at 6 foot 4 inches, he has a major reach and height advantage on pretty much everyone else in the weight class.

While that’s obviously going to be a fight you won’t want to miss, the co-main event is just as exciting. It features Dominick Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz. With just 1 loss to 12 wins and a reputation for devastating kicks, Reyes is the obvious bet here. However, Blachowicz has both a long rich history in the KSW (Poland’s premier fighting league) as a champion of his weight league and a massive 26 UFC wins.

Alongside these two major fights, a UFC 253 live stream has a packed out main card, prelim and early prelim set, well worth catching the entire event if you can.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to watch Adesanya vs Costa live as it happens.

UFC 253 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 253 live stream in the US:

If you're trying to watch UFC 253 from the US, there is going to be one option to go for - ESPN. It has had the rights to the fighting championship for ages now and once again its the place to go.

The event will air on ESPN+ on Saturday, September 26 at 10pm ET, 7pm PT. If you're looking to catch the earlier fights, the prelims start at 8pm ET, 5pm PT. You can find out more about costs and channels with our dedicated guide to watching UFC events through ESPN.

Catch the whole of UFC 253 live stream in Canada:

If you’re planning on tuning in from Canada, there is a few options for how to watch UFC 253. However, we would recommend using Shaw Direct. The PPV will cost you $64.99 but that is just for the main card.

If you’re hoping to catch the prelims and the early prelims, TSN will be the place to go. The early prelims will begin at 6pm ET, 3pm PT followed by the prelims at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and finally, the main card begins at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

If you’re stuck outside of Canada right now trying to catch this event, use a VPN to watch like you’re back home.

How to watch UFC 253 online in the UK:

If you're a UK fan of UFC, you probably know the drill by now. BT Sport is the place to go to catch all of the fighting action of UFC 253 which is great news because you can skip PPV costs!

You can tune in and watch the event through either a BT Sport monthly subscription. or signup for one of BT's broadband deals with BT Sport. So the good news is that it is cheap and easy to watch, now the hard part...the time. The prelims will be kicking off at a painful 1am on Sunday 27 and if you want the main card it will be an even later 3am.

Now, to finish this all off with some good news - BT offers spoiler free replays so if the start time leaves you feeling teary and weary, wait a day and watch it when you wake up!

If you normally live in the UK but are out of the country when the fight airs, a VPN can get you watching like you're back home.

How to watch Adesanya vs Costa in New Zealand:

New Zealanders have one top choice to go to to watch Costa and Adesanya fight it out and that's Sky Arena. Unfortunately you'll have to pay to watch, but it is quite cheap at just $39.95.

The event will be airing on Sunday 27 at 3pm. If you're out of the country when its on, make use of a VPN so you don't miss any of the action as it happens. Sky Arena shows both the prelims and the main event.

Live Stream Costa vs Adesanya UFC 253 in Australia:

Much like New Zealand, Australians fans will have to pay for a PPV if they want to catch UFC 253. This can be done through the service Main Event and will cost $54.95 to purchase.

However, this just gets you access to the main card. If you want to watch the prelims or the early prelims, you'll need to purchase yourself a UFC Fight Pass. This costs $104.99 but gets you access to an entire year of fights.

The event will begin on the Sunday at around 8am AEST with the early prelims. The main card should kick in at around 12pm.

Watch UFC 253 from elsewhere in the world:

For those hoping to catch the two undefeated fighters battling it out in a UFC 253 live stream but don't live in one of the above countries, there is still hope. You can always download a VPN and connect to one of the countries above.

A VPN essentially allows you to take your IP address and move it elsewhere. While you might be in the US, your computer can effectively be in Australia! This then allows you to to connect to another country, buy their streaming service and watch like you're there.

We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch UFC 253 online with a VPN:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a server matching one of the above countries

Any of the above countries have good streaming options for this MMA event and therefore you should just choose the country you are most happy to get a subscription for.



3: Head over to any of the streaming service mentioned above

Once you've got your location set, head over to the subscription service you wish to buy access to the event through and voila - you're all set to go!

UFC 253 - Main Card

This is an impressive main card with a number of key fights to look forward to. While Costa and Adesanya's matchup is the one that all eyes will be on, Dominick Reyes is likely to be an exciting match as he goes up against Blachowicz in the co-main event. The full main card is:

- Paul Costa vs Israel Adesanya (Middleweight championship)

- Dominck Reyes vs Jan Blachowicz (Light Heavyweight, co main)

- Kai Kara-France vs Brandon Royval (Flyweight)

- Ketlen Vieira vs Sijara Eubanks (Women Bantamweight)

- Hakeem Dawodu vs Zubaira Tukhugov (Featherweight)

UFC 253 - Prelims

While not quite as tense as the main card, the prelims are set to be pretty exciting. The line up is:

- Brad Riddell vs Alex da Silva Coelho (Lightweight)

- Diego Sanchez vs Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

- Shane Young vs Ludovit Klein (Featherweight)

- William Knight vs Aleksa Camur (Light Heavyweight)

UFC 253 - Early Prelims

The early prelims for this event are keeping it small with just two fights:

- Juan Espino vs Jeff Hughes (Heavyweight)

- Khadis Ibragimov vs Danilo Marques (Light Heavyweight)