Watch Tony Hawk interview the original cast of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

A new interview with the original cast of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater - plus Jack Black? - gives some insight on the skaters' experience with the classic 90s game.

It's mostly silly questions and antics - at one point Jack Black performs a blood-curdling hair metal scream, twice - but it's a fun watch regardless for fans of the old games. And on the topic of Jack Black, his appearance in the video, as well as the recent Tony Hawk's Pro Skater gameplay video starring Black and Hawk, give hope that he'll appear in the THPS 1 & 2 remaster, perhaps as an unlockable character.

In the interview, Hawk presents "burning queries" from a THPS superfan to Riley Hawk, Lizzie Armanto, Rodney Mullen, Eric Koston, Chad Muska, Elissa Steamer, Steve Caballero, Kareem Campbell, and Jack Black.

Some of the highlights include Hawk asking Caballero for advice on how to stop his swim shorts from bubbling up when he gets into a hot tub (embrace it), and Hawk asking Mullen why his THPS stats are "one of the worst" despite the skater being one of the greatest of all time. It's not all lighthearted riffing though, as a few questions crop up that prompt some actual insight into the games. For example, Tony Hawk's son, Riley, apparently had no idea what was happening when he was being filmed for the original THPS commercial.

Check out the recently-revealed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 soundtrack, which is thankfully quite faithful to the ska-punk sounds of the original series.