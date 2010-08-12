Watch Moral Kombat for free online, probably get angry in the process

Spencer Halpin, the director of 2009 documentary Moral Kombat, took a lot of flak from gamers for interviewing family values crusaders like Jack Thompson and David Walsh alongside industry representatives such as American McGee and Oddworld Inhabitants' Lorne Lanning. For a long time the ire stemmed only from the widely circulated trailer, but now the entire movie's available for free streamingfor you to make up your own mind.

Halpin's response to unappreciative gamers was that he didn't make the movie for them. The idea was to present the issues to soccer moms and men-in-the-street who didn't know the first thing about the debate, rather than long-time players who had too much skin in the game to feign objectivity. Besides, who'd have thought that a movie trailer would highlight the most shit-stirring aspects of the movie it was trying to lure audiences into seeing?

But if there's one thing better than being talked to, it's being talked about %26ndash; so now that the entire movie's viewable on Hulu (as well as iTunes, Amazon, Netflix, Xbox Live and PlayStation Network), you've basically got no excuse not to sit down and sort out the inconvenient truths from the tiresome scaremongering. At worst, you'll find a few new Jack Thompson quotes to paste ironically into your forum signature, right?

Aug 11, 2010



