Watch Mission: Impossible 7 film the series' latest death-defying stunt

Every time another Mission: Impossible movie comes around, there's one thing you can count on: headline-grabbing death-defying stunts.

Well, for Mission: Impossible 7, we have our first look at one of the most intense scenarios the filmmakers have shot yet. It sees one of the characters – presumably Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt – riding a motorbike down a huge ramp and jumping off into the mountains. The person then activates a parachute and glides the rest of the way. Watch some behind-the-scenes footage of the moment below.

Director Christopher McQuarrie teased Mission: Impossible 7 had returned to filming over the weekend with a picture of the huge ramp. There's no denying how spectacular the scenery looks – though I question why there would be a huge ramp built in the mountains that points to nothing.

This surely can't be a quick getaway by Hunt, but more likely a training scenario? Could some CGI trickery be at play? Whatever the case, it's sure to look fantastic on the big screen.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to reach cinemas November 19, 2021.