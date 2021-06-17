Watch episode 18 of Totally Rated, with Halo: Infinite, Elden Ring and Zelda

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you all the hottest opinions on games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now, right here.

This week, it's all about the hot news from E3 2021, including Halo: Infinite, Elden Ring, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

"Ending out the showcase was Nintendo's arguably most-anticipated game yet - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2," said Rachel Weber of GamesRadar.

"Although the segment was tantalizingly brief, we did get a look at the game in action, including new abilities, enemies, and the larger world. The developer said that the setting for this new adventure has expanded to the skies above Hyrule, making the map far more vertical than the original game.

"Interestingly, Link's arm seems to be transforming with various abilities - including a new feature that has Link teleporting through stone structures. Sadly, the game is scheduled for 2022, so not quite the Christmas release date any of us were hoping for."

Totally Rated also checks in with PC Gamer for the latest on Halo Infinite.

"I didn’t expect Halo Infinite Multiplayer to look exactly what I wanted in a new Halo game, but here we are," said PC Gamer’s Wes Fenlon.

"For a long time, 343 has struggled to add features we like in a new Halo while retaining the feel of the classic games. But from what we saw at E3, I think 343 might have nailed it. It dialed back on the movement abilities and brought back Halo’s equipment system, which has some really cool stuff.

"There’s a grappling hook that can grab a banshee off the air or grab a gun off the ground into your hands. They emphasized great team battle and capture the flag which is a game that’s near and dear to my heart.

"Honestly I haven’t been this optimistic about a new Halo since Bungie handed the series over."

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.