How to watch Die Hard 1 and 2 online this Christmas

How to watch Die Hard 1 (US)

It’s fairly easy to get your hands on Die Hard in the country where it’s set! The Nakatomi showdown is cheapest on the PlayStation Store , where you can rent it for $2.99. Elsewhere, you can rent it for $3.99 on iTunes , Amazon , and Youtube.

How to watch Die Hard 1 (UK)

Die Hard is free with Now TV in the UK and is the easiest way to watch it if you’re already tapped into Sky’s streaming service. You can also rent it in HD on YouTube or Amazon for £3.49 or buy it outright for £4.99. Beyond that, iTunes offers it in 4K HDR for £4.99, or £4.49 to rent. But at that price, why not?

How to watch Die Hard 1 (Canada)

Die Hard is available for free if you hold a subscription to Crave , specifically the Movies + HBO or STARZ package. You can also subscribe to STARZ via Prime Video to get Die Hard on Amazon. Beyond that, check out iTunes if you want to rent it in 4K for $4.99.

How to watch Die Hard 2 (US)

You can rent Die Hard 2 in the US on the PlayStation Store for $2.99, the Microsoft Store for $3.99 and Amazon Prime Video for the same price. Plenty of options, but the best is probably iTunes for the full 4K splendor at just $3.99 for a rental.

How to watch Die Hard 2 (UK)

Die Hard 2 is not on Now TV like it’s predecessor, so your best bet is to catch it on the Microsoft Store for £2.49 in SD or £3.49 in HD. Amazon also has it up for rental at £3.49 in HD. Beyond that, it's £5.99 to own it in 4K on the iTunes store, or £4.49 to rent it.

How to watch Die Hard 2 (Canada)

Die Hard 2 is available for Crave subscribers in Canada if you have a subscription to Movies + HBO or Starz, but rental is also an option. Check out the Microsoft Store for a $4.99 rental or iTunes for the same price in 4K HDR.

How to watch Die Hard 1 and 2 online in other regions

If you’re in Australia, Apple should be your go-to destination for both Die Hard 1 and 2. The original Die Hard is in 4K on iTunes , and is $4.99 to rent and $9.99 to purchase.

For Die Hard 2, it’s the same deal: on iTunes : it’s $4.99 to rent and $5.99 to buy.

How to watch Die Hard 1 and 2 online via VPN

You might be looking at some of the prices above and wanting a cheaper deal on your region’s version of Die Hard. There’s an easy way to get around that region roadblock. Watching via VPN has never been easier: installing the software allows you to trick your ISP into thinking it’s in another country, opening up that country’s library of movies (and most importantly, prices) to you.

So, if something is cheaper on Apple in the UK, for example, and you’re on the East Coast of America, simply fire up the VPN, set your server location to London, Manchester, or any number of UK cities and away you go. It really is that simple.

