Vixen leads new DC team-up title: Truth & Justice

This January, DC will be launching a new team-up book in the vein of Brave & the Bold, with two terms even more iconic: Truth & Justice. This was announced as part of DC's February 2021 solicitations.

The digital-first series Truth & Justice will feature a new team-up each issue, beginning with Vixen (of the Justice League), Dr. Mist (of Justice League Dark), and Impala (of the Global Guardians).

(Image credit: Chris Cross (DC))

"Vixen takes center stage in the debut issue of this new team-up series! Mari McCabe is many things: superhero, model, activist, but can she add godkiller to the list?" reads DC solicitation. "Vixen teams up with Dr. Mist and Impala of the Global Guardians to face down an ancient deity that's taken over the body of a scientist investigating powerful magical artifacts. Vixen will need to dig deep and use all the abilities in the animal kingdom to face down this powerful primeval threat!"

(Image credit: Chriscross (DC))

Truth & Justice #1 will be written by Geoffrey Thorne, with art by Chris Cross and Jordi Tarragona. Future issues will have some fresh names to DC, as it has framed Truth & Justice as "a platform for new, emerging storytellers to reveal their takes on popular DC characters."

As for the characters to be spotlighted, kicking it off with Vixen, Dr. Mist, and Impala shows just how wide-ranging they hope to be with the series.

"Subsequent installments of Truth & Justice will showcase the heart and spirit of the wide-ranging characters featured across DC’s Multiverse," reads DC's announcement. "With an endless array of characters to choose from—heroes, villains, aliens, animals—you name it, we have it!"

And for those asking yourself why DC would drop "The American way" from the popular Superman phrase "Truth, Justice, and the American way," they didn't; the phrase was first coined in 1940 radio serial Adventure of Superman where has described as "the Champion of Trust and Justice." The phrase "American Way" was added two years later once World War II was in full swing.

Plus, adding "The American Way" would likely stymie the ability to use non-American heroes.

Truth & Justice will debut January 8 as a weekly digital-first title, with these weekly chapters collected into a print comic book series launching February 16.

Make sure you're up to date and have read all of the best DC stories of all time.