"Very Huge" Storm story coming in 2021 from X-Men line

Storm of the X-Men may be facing down some big developments in the coming months, starting with September 16's Giant-Size X-Men: Storm #1 from Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman. And now, X-Men line editor Jordan D. White is opening up about what fans of the mutant mistress of the weather can expect as Storm's saga ramps up.

"There is a lot going on with Storm! First off, I don't want to spoil anything from the Giant-Size X-Men: Storm #1 issue! So that'll be the first place you should check out," White tells Newsarama."She does also have some great moments in 'X of Swords,' especially in Vita Ayala's Marauders #13."

"But, I think you might be referring to a really amazing Storm development that I cryptically mentioned recently," he continues. "That is in the very early stages, but... it's amazing. Unfortunately, it's something that won't be happening until next year. But I think you will know it when you see it - it's pretty huge."

Storm is currently facing down a techno-organic virus she was infected with by the Children of the Vault. The Giant-Size X-Men: Storm one-shot focuses on finding a cure for the virus – but may lead to bigger things as well.

"We have just recently come up with an idea for Storm that is really big," White previously stated in a Twitter video. "I think people are gonna like it a lot."

Till now, White has given no indication how directly connected to 'X of Swords' Storm's saga would be, but his most recent comments may lend some credence to the theory that she could wind up revealed as the still 'Classified' Swordbearer of Arakko, the X-Men's enemies in 'X of Swords.'

