Valiant reveals June - August 2020 comics schedule

Valiant Entertainment has released its comics schedule from now through August, after postponing all its titles indefinitely in March due to the distribution shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schedule includes the final issues of the Quantum & Woody and Doctor Tomorrow limited series, as well as a new issue of the Rai ongoing.

Missing from the line-up are the announced new series Savage, Shadowman, and The Final Witness, the final issues of The Visitor, or a continuation of the ongoing titles X-O Manowar and Bloodshot.

It has solicited an expanded version of March 11's Bloodshot #7, which launched a new arc coinciding with the Vin Diesel movie of the same name.

Here are the complete Valiant Entertainment solicitations for June to August 2020:

Doctor Tomorrow #3 (of 5)

(Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Written by Alejando Arbona

Art by Jim Towe

Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Kenneth Rocafort

The entire world vs. a madman… the world is going to need more heroes!

It’s the can’t-miss clash of 2020 as Hadrian stands against the Valiant Universe!

On sale June 24 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+

Quantum & Woody #4 (of 4)

(Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Written by Christopher Hastings

Art by Ryan Browne

Colors by Ruth Redmond

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou

Cover by David Nakayama

Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is June 15

Home Alone, the boys are left to defend their lair against would-be bandits!

What is Woody’s dark secret? The truth is finally revealed!

On sale July 8 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+

Doctor Tomorrow #4 (of 5)

(Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Written by Alejandro Arbona

Art by Jim Towe

Colors by Diego Rodriguez

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Kenneth Rocafort

Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is July 6

The true origin of Doctor Tomorrow is finally revealed! Can Bart Simms ready himself in time to rescue the Universe from complete annihilation?

On sale July 29 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+

Rai Book One TPB

(Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Written by Dan Abnett

Art by Juan José Ryp

Colors by Andrew Dalhouse

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Cover by Juan José Ryp

Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is July 13

Welcome to the 41st century: New worlds, new characters, new adventures.

The cyborg ronin named Rai embarks on a thrilling quest to save the future. Side by side with his prototype and predecessor – the robot boy called Raijin – the spirit guardian of the fallen nation of New Japan will journey into the wastelands of Earth to set right the wrongs of their onetime overlord once and for all.

Multiple New York Times bestselling and award-winning writer Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy) joins forces with breathtaking artist Juan José Ryp (X-O Manowar) to begin the essential sci-fi series of the next two thousand years!

Collecting Rai (2019) #1–5.

On sale August 5 | 208 pages, full color | $9.99 US | T+

Bloodshot #7 "Fully Loaded" Edition

(Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Marc Laming

Colors by Andrew Dalhouse

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is July 20

An explosive new story begins here! Featuring Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot on the cover, the Bloodshot #7 “Fully Loaded” Edition is packed with eight epic pages of bonus content that includes new artwork, classified information, and commentary from Bloodshot’s co-creator Kevin Vanhook!

On sale August 12 | 40 pages, full colour | $3.99 US | T+

Rai #6

(Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Written by Dan Abnett

Art by Juan José Ryp

Colors by Andrew Dalhouse

Letters by Dave Sharpe

Cover by Netho Diaz

Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is July 27

A brand-new arc of the critically-acclaimed series starts here! Rai and Raijin are drafted into the positronic Roman legions to face a savage threat.

On sale August 19 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+

Doctor Tomorrow #5 (of 5)

(Image credit: Valiant Entertainment)

Written by Alejandro Arbona

Art by Jim Towe

Colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Cover by Kenneth Rocafort

Final Order Cutoff (FOC) is August 3

After a universe-spanning journey, Doctor Tomorrow must face his greatest foe yet - himself! Will the combined forces of the Valiant Universe be enough to avert total annihilation? After the epic conclusion will there be a tomorrow?

On sale August 26 | 32 pages, full color | $3.99 US | T+