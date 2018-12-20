Uncharted movie curse continues as director leaves

Seriously, has anyone checked to see if the Uncharted movie has fallen victim to an ancient curse? The movie adaptation - first optioned in 2009 and basically a hot mess ever since - has just lost its most recent director, Shawn Levy.

According to THR, Levy dropped the project to work on a "video game-focused action-comedy" with Ryan Reynolds. Which, to be honest, sounds like an absolute blast and congratulations and all, but will no one think of little Tom Holland? Sony is apparently now looking around for a new director.

Holland is still on board to play a young Nathan Drake, with Bryan Cranston rumored to also be part of the cast, but losing the director is a huge setback, and just the most recent in a series of mishaps.

At one point Mark Wahlberg, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were in talks to star with American Hustle creator David O. Russell directing, but the project fell apart. Chris Pratt was offered the role of Drake but declined, one-time director Neil Berger dropped out to make Divergent, another director - Seth Gordon - quit over creative differences, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg turned down writing duties.

My suggestion for director? Nathan Fillion. Not just the sexy Daddy of all our dreams, but the co-creator and star of the perfect Uncharted: Live Action Fan Film.