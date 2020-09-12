UK retailer cancels Super Mario 3D All-Stars preorders, blaming Nintendo's "woefully short" allocation

A UK retailer has notified its customers to tell them it is unable to honour preorders of Super Mario 3D All-Stars because of the "woefully short" amount of preorders offered by Nintendo.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was revealed at the recent Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct , which confirmed the remastered packaged is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month on September 18, 2020.

The bundle includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, promising higher resolutions, joy-con compatibility, in-game soundtracks, and more. The game is available for pre-order now , but Nintendo plans to closes sales of both digital and physical versions in March 2021, which has increased demand for the game.

"We have just been notified of our allocation of Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo Switch) and it is woefully short," retailer Base.com explained in an email to customers that was shared on ResetEra (thanks, Eurogamer ). "This is very disappointing and it is with great regret that we have to inform you that we will be unable to fulfil you[r] order on the day of release.

"Further, as Nintendo and their UK distributers [sic] are unable to give us any reassurance that more stock will become available after release, we have taken the regrettable decision to cancel all orders."

Those Base.com has cancelled all preorders, the game seemingly remains available for preorder at other major retailers.

Scalpers are already cashing in on the scarcity , with listings for preorders of Super Mario 3D All-Stars inflating the £50/$60 RRP game on internet auction sites for as much as £200/$265.