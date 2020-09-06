Scalpers are sending the price of Super Mario 3D All-Stars soaring on auction sites

Listings for preorders of Super Mario 3D All-Stars – the limited-run bundle that's scheduled to release later this month – are inflating the £50/$60 RRP game on internet auction sites.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars was revealed at the recent Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Nintendo Direct, which confirmed the remastered packaged is coming to Nintendo Switch later this month on September 18, 2020.
The bundle includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, promising higher resolutions, joy-con compatibility, in-game soundtracks, and more. The game is available for pre-order now, but as Nintendo plans to closes sales of both digital and physical versions in March 2021, scalpers are cashing in on the scarcity.
As spotted by Nintendo Life, the limited release is sending prices soaring, and looking at the game on the auction site eBay this morning, I saw the game on sale from anything from £55 all the way up to an eye-watering £200/$265 and everything in-between.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars was just one of several new Mario related announcements made by Nintendo for the icon's 35th birthday. The company also revealed Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, MarioKart Live, and much more. While Nintendo is keeping the specifics of what new game content Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will add secret, the trailer for the game ends with a teaser for a new world set on a stormy beach, studded with mysterious monuments to Cat Mario.
