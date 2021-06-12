UFC 263 live stream: watch Adesanya vs Vettori online, free option, start times, and full card details

After 20 straight wins in his career with not a single loss, Adesanya stepped up to the Light Heavyweight ranks and faced his first-ever defeat at UFC 259. Now, he's dropping back to the Middleweight class to defend his championship title. Will he face his second ever defeat? Find out with a UFC 263 live stream tonight.

Ranked 4th in the pound-for-pound UFC rankings, Adesanya is a legend of the sport. As well as being the current Middleweight champion, he's had the most knockdowns in a UFC title fight and has won by knockout an impressive 15 times.

While his opponent, Marvin Vettori, doesn't have quite the track record and has lost to Adesanya in the past, this should shape up to be an interesting fight, especially with Adesanya riding his first defeat.

A UFC 263 live stream will also show the co-main event of Figueiredo vs Moreno. This will be a rematch after Figueiredo retained the Flyweight championship title from a majority draw last year.

Figueiredo is confident, already promising a first-round win and although his 20 wins to 1 loss is an impressive history, he only won with a majority draw last time and Moreno could easily get the upper hand.

Also appearing in UFC 263 is Nate Diaz in a bout against Leon Edwards. While Diaz is, in theory, the obvious winner here with 20 wins, the historic win over Mcgregor, and a tied position for most submission wins in his weight class, Edwards is a surprising act with an 18-2 win-loss ratio and the second-fastest knockout in Welterweight history.

If you're looking to watch a UFC 263 live stream, we've included all the details for how to watch from a range of countries below.

UFC 263 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 263 live stream in the US:

UFC in the US is very much an ESPN-heavy area and it is no surprise that is the platform you'll need for UFC 263. It has exclusive access to the Main Card and is showing both the Prelims and the Early Prelims.

As for how to pay for ESPN+, there are a few choices. Firstly, if you're an existing ESPN customer, you can simply buy the PPV. This will cost you $69.99 for the entire event.

If you haven't signed up to the streaming service already, there is a second option allowing you to bundle the subscription and PPV into one. This UFC bundle will cost $89.98.

That price gets you both the UFC 263 PPV and ESPN+ for the full year. A third option is a bundle that also includes Hulu and Disney Plus in the price. This costs $83.98 and gets you the PPV and all three streaming services.

Once you've got your PPV for the event, you can tune in at 6pm ET, 3pm PT for the Early Prelims, 8pm ET, 5pm PT for the Prelims, and finally, 10pm ET, 7pm PT for the Main Card.

Catch the whole of UFC 263 live stream in Canada:

Canadian fans will have to jump around a bit to watch the entire UFC 263 event. While you can catch the Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass and the Prelims on TSN, there is a wide variety of choices for the Main Card.

We would advise going for either Shaw, Bell or buying the PPV through the UFC Fight Pass. All of these will give you full access to all of the fights that are being shown in the Main Card.

As for timings, the Early Prelims are set to air at around 6pm ET, 3pm PT. The Prelims will follow at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and finally, the Main Card will kick in at around 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 263 for free in the EU:

For anyone looking to watch UFC 263 from Germany, Italy or Spain, you will be able to watch entire Main Card via the streaming service DAZN. There are other platforms showing the fight but DAZN has the best offer.

That's because of its 1-month free trial. This allows you to sign up, watch UFC 263 online and then cancel without having to pay a penny to watch the Main Card.

However, DAZN is only showing the Main Card. For both the Prelims and the Early Prelims, you will have to sign up for a UFC Fight Pass. These can be quite expensive but it will give you wider access.

You can watch the Early Prelims at 12am CET, the Prelims at 2am CET and finally, the Main Card at a painfully early 4am CET on the Sunday morning.

How to watch Adesanya vs Vettori online in the UK:

If you've watched a lot of UFC from the UK, you will likely know that BT is the place to go. This fight will be shown on BT Sport 1 which makes this a very affordable event for UK fans.

All you have to do is sign up for a BT Sport Pass and you'll be all set to watch both the Main Card and the Prelims. This will cost you £25 a month and is available on a rolling contract so you can leave after this event.

However, while both the Main Card and Prelims are available through BT Sport, you'll need a UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims.

The Early Prelims will be kicking off tonight at 11pm, the Prelims will follow at 1am and finally, the Main Card begins at 3am. Obviously, that's pretty early but luckily, BT offers spoiler-free replays so you can join in the next day.

Live Stream Adesanya vs Vettori UFC 263 in Australia:

For any Australian fans trying to watch just the main card of UFC 263, the streaming platform Main Event will be the place to go. It is selling the PPV for just $54.95 making it the cheapest way to watch the main fights.

However, if you know you'll want to watch the Early Prelims and Prelims as well as the Main Card, you'll have to take a slightly different route. A UFC Fight Pass will get you access to all three parts as well as original shows, an exclusive library of old fights, and more.

The Early Prelims will kick off at 9am AEST with the Prelims following at 11am AEST and the Main Card finally beginning at 1pm AEST.

UFC 263 - Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori (Middleweight, Main Event)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno (Flyweight, co-Main event)

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz (Welterweight)

Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad (Welterweight)

Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight)

UFC 263 - Prelims

Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell (Lightweight)

Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart (Light Heavyweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood (Women Flyweight)

Mosvar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu (Featherweight)

UFC 263 - Early Prelims

Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis (Women Bantamweight)

Frank Camacho vs Matt Frevola (Lightweight)

Chase Hoopoer vs Steven Peterson (Featherweight)

Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini (Lightweight)

Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier (Heavyweight)

