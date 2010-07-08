Twisted Metal Japan

Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. Think the new Twisted Metal cars look pretty crazy? They’ve got nothing these ridiculous bosozoku-style cars and dekotora trucks that might be better off in a videogame.





Bosozoku-style Cars

The Japanese term ‘bosozoku’ usually refers to motorcycle clubs or gangs who tend to ride bikes with over-the-top customizations and loud decorations. The bike gang from the anime Akira is a recognizable example of the bosozoku subculture.



However, in this case, we’re looking at bosozoku-style cars, four-wheel rides loaded up with modifications that share a common aesthetic with bosozoku bikes. As with bosozoku bikes, loud paintjobs, impossibly long exhaust pipes, and a complete disregard for utility are key. Check out some of these cool images of bosozoku-style cars.







Above: The Kaneda’s bike gang from Akira could be considered bosozoku





































Above: Love the hardcore Hello Kitty fan service



Head to the next page to see some monstrous dekotora trucks