Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell spotted filming more Mission: Impossible 7 stunts

Tom Cruise has been spotted doing more of his own stunts for the Mission: Impossible 7. A new video from the set shows the actor, wearing a sharp suit, hauling a goon (presumably) out of the window of a wrecked Italian police car.

In true action-hero fashion, Cruise then leaps over the bonnet to get Hayley Atwell’s new character out of the vehicle. The pair are then held up at gun-point in a tense stand-off before talking through the scene with director Christopher McQuarrie.

The minute-and-a-half long clip from AP Entertainment then sees Cruise chatting to the crew before grinning and waving at the camera. Plot details about the franchise’s seventh instalment are under wraps for the moment, but the stunts remain as bold as ever.

WHEN IN ROME: @TomCruise waves to fans in between shooting @MissionFilm scenes for the seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie with Hayley Atwell in Rome. pic.twitter.com/BW30XUrr76October 12, 2020

Surprisingly, this most recent video is quite tame compared to previously leaked behind-the-scenes videos. One clip revealed the star filming a stunning fight scene on the roof of a moving train with the rest of the crew. Another showed someone (presumably Cruise) hurtling down a ramp on a motorbike before jumping off and parachuting into mid-air. Clearly, the 58-year-old has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

The new Mission: Impossible 7 footage from Rome clearly shows that the movie’s team has landed themselves in hot water, with multiple men in dark suits chasing Cruise and Atwell. This isn’t the first time the series has spied its way through the Italian capital, as J.J. Abrams’ Mission: Impossible III saw Cruise scale the walls of the Vatican back in 2006.

There’s just one question though. Since there wasn’t anything blocking the front of the car, surely it would’ve been easier to run around the wreckage to rescue Atwell’s character? Then again, that would just be Mission: Possible.