Three PS3 games in one big box, for charity

It's not often you see a triple-pack - unless you're in a low grade DVD shop and happen upon a Lance Henriksen greatest hits box set - so this offer is pretty unique, and it's for charity.

You get three quality PS3 titles in one box for %26pound;29.99: Tomb Raider: Underworld, SEGA Superstars Tennis and FUEL. And before you start moaning that the box is going to mess up your game shelf, suck it up, because half that %26pound;30 is going to the supremely worthy cause ofGamesAid.











The box set goes on sale in the UK on the 25 June with the games donated by the game publishers and Sony helping with the cost of pressing the disc.

"We are delighted to be associated with GamesAid, "Ray Maguire, managing director of Sony Computer Entertainment UK tells us, "they provide a strong positive gaming perspective for the industry and we are proud to be involved."

You can check out reviews ofTomb Raider: Underworld,SEGA Superstars TennisandFUELelsewhere on GamesRadar, which combined offer a fairly bargainous purchase - especially if you don't own any of them already. Even if you don't want to buy the triple pack you can always make an online donation toGamesAidif you are feeling generous.



04 June, 2010