Things get dramatic as Randy Pitchford claims Troy Baker didn’t want to be Rhys in Borderlands 3

Things are certainly heating up in the world of Borderlands 3 , as after Troy Baker said that he wasn’t happy that he’s not going to be in Rhys in Borderlands 3 , Randy Pitchford has clapped back and said that he was told Baker turned the role down. Oooooh. Drama. The news came directly from Pitchford’s Twitter account, where he claims that the audio director told him Baker wasn’t interested in playing Rhys:

You’ll have to ask Troy. I was told by the audio director that he turned it down. Fortunately, with how Rhys appears in the game, I don’t think it actually matters at all. You’ll see for yourself when the game comes out and you may disagree with me on that or not.April 10, 2019

So what did really happen? It seems strange that Baker should straight-up lie about not being able to be in Borderlands 3, so this might just be a simple case of people getting their wires crossed. Either way Pitchford says that it’s not really going to matter who voices Rhys as the character is due to appear in a specific, mysterious way. Maybe Rhys isn’t going to have his own voice at all, but be using the voice of Handsome Jack, as the AI might have found a way to gain control over Rhys like it originally intended. We’ll just have to wait and see what Pitchford means by this enigmatic tweet when Borderlands 3 comes out on September 13, 2019. No, I can’t wait either.