These Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild bike mods might be better than the real thing

In the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions' Ballad DLC, Link can ride a dirtbike. Ok, it's actually the "Master Cycle Zero" and it kind of looks like a biomechanical unicorn - but that is totally a dirtbike in every way that matters. Still, why stop there? Modder WilianZilv has transformed Link's newest piece of adventuring equipment into everything from a bike straight out of Grand Theft Auto (complete with CJ and Big Smoke) to a rideable Sonic the Hedgehog.

Check em out:

The downside - as you can probably guess - is that these modifications won't work on the Nintendo Switch version of the game. If you want to take the effort to plug Sonic and the like into your own copy of Breath of the Wild, you've got to jump through quite a few hoops (and some of said hoops lie in legally gray territory).

Basically, WilianZilv is editing an emulation of the Wii U version of Breath of the Wild, not the actual game. So these mods are inaccessible unless you're using a Wii U emulator on PC or an actual Wii U - though you'll have to do some fairly thorough SD card memory manipulation if you really want this to work on a console. Personally, I'm content just to watch.

If you want to check out more of WilianZilv's work, you should take a gander at their YouTube page, where they've built up quite the impressive wealth of BotW mods. This includes model swaps that replace Link with Batman, change a Hinox into Shrek, or an in-progress mod to make Zelda playable (which really should be called "The Legend of Link" mod, in my humble opinion).